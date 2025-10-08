From Tata Salt To Westside: How Tata Group Matters To Every Indian

The ongoing power tussle within the Tata Group has now reached New Delhi with the government reportedly asking Tata Trusts to ensure stability. On Tuesday, top Tata Trusts officials including chairman Noel Tata met Home Minister Amit Shah and FM Nirmala Sitharaman amid growing concerns over the reported rift at one of the biggest conglomerates in the country.

But why does the matter pertaining to a private/ public business entity concern the Indian government? Why should there be a government intervention in a spat that is 'internal'? The reasons are in the fact that despite being a privately controlled entity, Tata Trusts hold the power to decide for the $350 billion Tata Group. The group, through its subsidiaries, touches the lives of every Indian. With close to 10 lakh employees, the group, one of the highest tax payers in the country, is linked to India's economy, consumption and even global image.

Here are top Tata brands that are woven closely with every common Indian in some way.

Tata Steel. Image Credit: Tata Steel

Tata Steel

The now Rs 2.15 lakh crore steel enterprise was founded by Sir Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata after the impression his travels abroad created by the application of science to industry. Notably, the company's R&D division played a key role in developing steel plates used to make armored vehicles also known as Tatanagars in the World War I, while also developing corrosion resistance steel for the Howrah bridge, Kolkata. It is also credited with buying Corus, one of the biggest European steelmakers.

Tata Tea Image credit: Unsplash (Representative Image)

Tata Tea

Another venture synonymous with a fresh start for millions of Indians is Tata Tea, the packaged-tea major gained mass-recognition after the success of its landmark ‘Jaago Re’ campaign, which urged people of India to question society’s apathy towards issues of national importance ranging from corruption to voting to gender sensitisation.

Under Tata Consumer Products, a Rs 1.11 lakh crore firm, the tea label also manufactures Tetley, making this Indian brand, the world’s second-largest tea company.

The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. Image Credit: IHCL

IHCL

With Jamsetji N Tata's belief in a free enterprise, the "community is not just another stakeholder, but the very purpose of its existence," the India Hotel Company Ltd, parent firm of the Taj, and Vivanta, gave rise to the iconic The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, in 1903.

This iconic hotel not only transformed the city’s skyline but became a symbol of India’s modern hospitality industry. From introducing India’s first licensed bar, jazz music, and electric elevators to opening the doors of royal palaces and exclusive spaces like The Chambers, IHCL has achieved numerous such milestones.

This Rs 1.04 lakh crore company has witnessed growth in all its brands, especially in Ginger, a midscale hotel chain, growing at a faster pace due to management contracts, said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons at the annual general meeting (AGM) held in July, 2025.

Westside, a retail-fashion chain operated by Trent Ltd, a Tata Group subsidiary. Image Credit: X

Westside

In the 90's era when shopping malls had to less with fashion trends and individual taste governed your daily wear choices, a south Mumbai retail store Westside led the surge in mass acceptability of trends, especially with the decade-defining garment, the kurti.

This fashion label under Tata Group's retail arm Trent boasts of 28 in-house brands and 132 stores across the country, displaying commitment to creating a ‘fashion theatre’ experience.

Tata Motors, the brand behind India's first indigenously made passenger vehicle called Tata Indica. Image credit: Tata Motors

Tata Motors

The automotive arm of Tata Group grew into a household passenger vehicle brand after manufacturing India's first indigenously made PV known as Tata Indica in 1998.