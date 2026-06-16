From US-Iran Peace Deal To Gift Nifty: 5 Key Triggers For Indian Stock Market

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a cautious tone on Tuesday, June 16, tracking mixed signals from the global markets, while investors await the fine print on the US-Iran peace deal.

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market closed higher overnight, with the Dow Jones recording a record-high close.

On Monday, the Indian stock market extended gains after the US-Iran peace deal development that de-escalated geo-political uncertainty.

The Sensex rose 0.97% to close at 76,264.33, while the Nifty 50 ended 0.98%, higher at 23,853.90.

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5 Key Triggers For Indian Stock Market

Gift Nifty Today

Gift Nifty was trading nearly 23,919 level, nearly 3 points higher from the Nifty futures’ previous close, signalling a flat start for the Indian stock market bourses.

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday as investors await details on the US-Iran peace deal. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading flat, while the Topix fell 0.38%. South Korea’s Kospi surged 0.61%, while Kosdaq fell 1.47%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures signalled a lower opening.

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Wall Street

The US stock market ended higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones marking a record-high close after the US-Iran peace deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.92%, to 51,671.03, while the S&P 500 surged 1.65%, to 7,554.29. The Nasdaq Composite ended 3.07%, to 26,683.94.

Meanwhile, Nvidia stock surged 3.54%, AMD shares rose 6.98%, Microsoft shares rose 2.31%, Amazon share price rallied 3.16%, On other hand, Fox shares tumbled 16.8%.

US-Iran Peace Agreement

US Vice President JD Vance told a US media network that US President Donald Trump might decide to release Washington’s agreement with Tehran ahead of the highly anticipated US-Iran pace deal signing on Friday.

The agreement was electronically inked by leaders in the US and Iran, and is expected to be signed in person on Friday. Further, Trump noted that Iran has agreed to “never have a nuclear weapon” as part of the peace deal.

India Balance of Payments

India posted a current account surplus of $4.7 billion in April as compared to a deficit of $4.8 billion in the year-ago month.