From Wipro's Roots to Akasa Air's Heights: The Azim Premji Success Story

Azim Premji, the former Chairman of Wipro and a prominent Indian business entrepreneur, is investing $125 million in Akasa Air, as per media reports.

Let's take a look at his net worth as well as his success story and sources of income that help him fund Akasa Air as well as his other ventures.

Azim Premji Net Worth

According to a Forbes report, Indian tech magnate Azim Premji's $11.3 billion (revenue) Wipro is among India's largest software services providers and is the source of his wealth.

The billionaire gave up studies at Stanford in 1966 to look after the family's cooking oil business when his father died and expanded into a software business, it said.

The tech firm Wipro, has an innovation center in Silicon Valley, which is focused on developing new technologies as well as collaborating with new startups, it added.

In 2019, Azim Premji's son Rishad, succeeded his father as Wipro's Executive Chairman. The elder Premji is the Founder Chairman, the report added.

According to the report, the tech billionaire Azim Premji's net worth as of May 15, 2025 is $11.9 billion.

The Azim Premji Story

Azim Premji is among the world's most generous billionaires, having given away $21 billion to his charitable foundation.

This charitable Azim Premji Foundation, pledged $150 million to provide aid for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Premji Invest, which is the 79-year old's private investment arm, has stakes in companies like fellow billionaire Harsh Mariwala's Marico.

By early 21st century, Premji had become one of the world's wealthiest people.