New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has started a nationwide surveillance exercise to check the quality of packaged drinking water, with the results expected to take at least one to two months, FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani said on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Punhani said the exercise was being conducted across the country as part of the food safety regulator's ongoing process of examining different food categories and checking compliance with prescribed standards.

"That process has started, and we're doing it all over the country. The results will take at least a month or two," he said.

Clarifying the reason behind the exercise, Punhani said there was no specific reason for selecting packaged drinking water and that it was part of the regulator's broader surveillance programme.

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"Last year, we took up dairy, meat, eggs, cereals, energy drinks, sugary drinks and other products. So, water is also part of the process," he said.

The nationwide exercise comes amid regulatory action involving a packaged drinking water sample collected from Bisleri International's Goa facility.

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On November 23, FSSAI granted sanction to launch prosecution against the packaged drinking water firm after a regulatory sample was initially found non-compliant with prescribed limits for bromate and declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Following an appeal by the food business operator, the sample was sent to a referral food laboratory for further examination, which also declared it unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

However, in a clarification issued on November 23, FSSAI said the action related to only one sample from one batch, numbered GO 270, collected from the company's plant at Verna Electronic City in South Goa.

The authority also issued an order prohibiting the sale of the concerned batch under Section 36(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Bisleri International subsequently welcomed the clarification, saying the sale prohibition applied only to the specific batch manufactured at its Goa plant on September 27, 2025.

The company said it produces more than 50,000 batches annually and that there were no stocks of the particular batch currently available in the market. It also stated that bromates were found below the permissible limit upon retesting of the sample.

Separately, Punhani highlighted the need for food businesses to follow ethical advertising practices, particularly in relation to misleading claims and advertisements.

He said the regulator was not looking at the issue only from a legal perspective and urged industry players to consider the ethical aspects of advertising as well.

"The idea is not that it's only the legal part of it. It is also the ethical part of it," he said, urging the industry to focus on responsible advertising practices.