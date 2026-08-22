FSSAI's Biggest Enforcement Drive: Over 150 Notices Issued To Nestle, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo And Luxury Hotels For Misleading Ads

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated a major enforcement drive against prominent food companies, retail chains and luxury hotel groups in a bid to curb non-compliance and safeguard consumer interests. The regulator has underlined that strict adherence to regulatory standards remains essential to maintaining transparency and safety across the entire food supply chain.

The authority emphasised that the action is to reinforce accountability at a time when consumer trust hinges on accurate claims and truthful labelling.

As part of the drive, the FSSAI has issued over 150 notices for misleading advertisements, false claims and labelling non-compliances, signalling a more assertive posture towards established players who have been found wanting on disclosure norms.

Leading Food Companies Under FSSAI Lens

According to information shared, the notices relate specifically to cases where advertisements were found to be misleading, where product claims were not substantiated, and where labelling requirements under the Food Safety and Standards Act were not met. The regulator has made it clear that such practices will not be overlooked, irrespective of the size or stature of the brand.

Advertisement

The enforcement action covered a huge spectrum of the food and beverage industry, bringing under the scanner some of the most recognised names operating in the Indian market. Among those listed are Nestle India, Abbott India Ltd, Danone India, Mondelez India, Coca-Cola India and Ferrero India.

The list also featured major beverage and energy drink manufacturers including PepsiCo, Red Bull India, Monster Energy India Pvt. Ltd. and Hell Energy Pvt. Ltd., along with Kenvue Inc., which has interests in consumer health and nutrition categories.

Advertisement

Luxury Hotels, Retail Chains And Liquor Majors Under Scanner

According to reports, the agency's action extended beyond packaged food and beverages, covering alcoholic beverage companies and hospitality operators as well. Global spirits majors Diageo and Pernod Ricard have also been named among the entities that have received notices, alongside retail chains and luxury hotels that are alleged to have violated food safety and labelling norms in their service and product offerings.

Although the full list of retail and hotel establishments has not been detailed, the officials indicated that the inclusion of such entities shows the regulator's intent to ensure compliance not just at the manufacturing level but also at the point of sale and consumption, where consumers directly interact with food products.

The repeated mention of certain firms such as Kenvue, PepsiCo, Red Bull India, Monster Energy India Pvt. Ltd., Hell Energy Pvt. Ltd., Diageo and Pernod Ricard in the notices underlined that multiple brands and product lines from the same groups may have been flagged for separate violations. Multiple other companies are also understood to be part of the exercise.

FSSAI Push To Protect Consumer Interest

The FSSAI has stated that ensuring strict adherence to regulatory standards remains essential to maintaining transparency and safety across the food supply chain. The authority has positioned the current drive as a measure to protect consumer interests and to ensure that claims made on packs and through advertisements are truthful, verifiable and compliant with Indian regulations.

The industry observers noted that the move comes amid growing scrutiny of health claims, especially in categories such as functional foods, energy drinks and fortified products, where the line between marketing and misinformation can often blur. The regulator's action is expected to lead companies to review their labelling and advertising strategies and align them more closely with the prescribed standards.