FSSAI Serves Notices To Red Bull, PepsiCo, Monster, 3 Others Over Energy Drink Misbranding
The FSSAI has issued notices to 6 energy drink brands, including Red Bull, PepsiCo and Monster, for alleged misbranding violations, asking them to respond on compliance with labelling and regulatory norms.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The FSSAI has issued notices to 6 energy drink brands, including Red Bull, PepsiCo and Monster, for alleged misbranding violations, asking them to respond on compliance with labelling and regulatory norms.
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(This is a developing story)