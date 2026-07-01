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FSSAI Serves Notices To Red Bull, PepsiCo, Monster, 3 Others Over Energy Drink Misbranding

The FSSAI has issued notices to 6 energy drink brands, including Red Bull, PepsiCo and Monster, for alleged misbranding violations, asking them to respond on compliance with labelling and regulatory norms.

Abhishek Tiwari
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FSSAI Serves Notices To Red Bull, PepsiCo, Monster, 3 Others Over Energy Drink Misbranding
FSSAI Serves Notices To Red Bull, PepsiCo, Monster, 3 Others Over Energy Drink Misbranding | Image: iStock/ Representational

New Delhi: The FSSAI has issued notices to 6 energy drink brands, including Red Bull, PepsiCo and Monster, for alleged misbranding violations, asking them to respond on compliance with labelling and regulatory norms.

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Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
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