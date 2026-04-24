Fuel Prices: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates In Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Key Cities

Petrol, Diesel Rates Today: The fuel prices across India remained the same on April 24 amid the rising tensions in Middle East and surging oil prices due to the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

Oil marketing companies update fuel prices daily at 6 AM based on international crude rates and currency fluctuations, aiming to reflect real-time market conditions and ensure transparency for consumers.

In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 94.77 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.67 per litre. In Mumbai, fuel remains costlier, with petrol at Rs 103.50 per litre and diesel at around Rs 90.03 per litre.

In Bengaluru, petrol prices stood at Rs 102.9 per litre, while the diesel rates stood at Rs 90.99 per litre.

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In Hyderabad, and Kolkata, petrol prices continue to stay above Rs 100 per litre, while diesel rates remain below the Rs 100 mark.

The fuel prices across India remained the same on Friday, April 24 amid the rising tensions in Middle East.

Oil prices climbed for a fifth consecutive day amid rising concerns that the U.S. and Iran were making little progress in restarting talks to de-escalate tensions, effectively keeping the Strait of Hormuz shut to major shipping, Bloomberg reported.

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Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, rose 0.9% to $106 per barrel, pushing its gains for the year to roughly 74%. The commodity is on track for its largest weekly increase since the first week of the conflict, as the closure of the strait continues to disrupt oil supplies from the Middle East to global markets.