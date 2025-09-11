Gadkari Pushes Auto Industry to Boost Vehicle Scrappage, Defends E20 Fuel

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday urged the Indian automobile industry to offer greater incentives to customers who scrap old vehicles while purchasing new ones. Speaking at the annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Gadkari said such measures would create a “win-win” scenario, benefiting both the industry and the government.

He highlighted that scrappage not only boosts demand for new vehicles but also supports domestic availability of key metals such as steel, aluminium, platinum, and palladium, which are otherwise imported. “Currently, an average of 16,830 vehicles are being scrapped every month, and private investment in scrappage stands at ₹2,700 crore. If fully implemented, the policy could generate an estimated ₹40,000 crore through GST and create 70 lakh jobs,” Gadkari noted. He added that scrappage would help reduce pollution, improve turnover for manufacturers, and strengthen the country’s metal supply chain.

The minister also said he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide GST relief to buyers of new vehicles who submit scrappage certificates.

On ethanol-blended fuel, Gadkari defended the E20 programme, dismissing criticism as politically motivated. He emphasised that E20 is cost-effective, pollution-free, and an import substitute, reducing reliance on fossil fuels worth ₹22 lakh crore. Highlighting benefits to farmers, Gadkari said the initiative has increased corn prices from ₹1,200 to ₹2,800 per quintal, boosting farm incomes by around ₹45,000 crore.