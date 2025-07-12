Gamechanger for Assam! CM Inaugurates India’s First-Ever Aqua Tech Park to Boost Jobs & Fish Farming and Rural Jobs

In a milestone moment for India’s aquaculture sector, Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated the country’s first-ever Aqua Tech Park in Sonapur, Assam. Touted as a game changer for the region’s fisheries economy, the state-of-the-art park aims to modernize fish production, create new livelihood opportunities, and set an example for sustainable aquaculture across India.



Sharing images from the inauguration on social media platform ‘X,’ the Chief Minister wrote, "Dedicated the Aqua Tech Park, a first of its kind in India, which will greatly boost fish production and provide ample earning opportunities to the youth in Assam."

The Aqua Tech Park is designed to deliver cutting-edge technology and training for fish farmers, enabling higher yields, better quality, and reduced production costs. The park will also act as a knowledge hub, supporting local entrepreneurs and creating direct and indirect employment across the fisheries value chain.



The project aligns with the Government of India’s ambitious investment in the fisheries sector. Since 2015, the center has invested ₹38,572 crore to double the country’s fish production. The flagship Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), launched in 2020 with a five-year investment plan of ₹20,050 crore, is driving the transformation of both marine and inland aquaculture.



According to the PIB release, these initiatives aim to enhance financial inclusion, reduce customs duties on critical inputs for farmers, and secure robust food security through expanded fisheries output.



Meanwhile, Assam’s agriculture sector is also reporting strong growth. The state set a new record by procuring nearly 7 lakh metric tons of paddy during the 2024–25 Kharif Marketing Season. Additionally, farmers from Majuli, the world’s largest river island district, recently exported 267 MT of organic red rice to Middle Eastern and European markets, showcasing Assam’s potential in premium agricultural exports.



The inauguration of the Aqua Tech Park marks a new chapter in Assam’s journey toward sustainable development, combining traditional knowledge with modern technology to transform rural livelihoods and ensure food security for millions.



