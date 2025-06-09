Ganga Bath Fittings IPO GMP Flat Ahead Of Allotment Today; Check Key Details

The Rs 32.65 crore IPO was entirely a fresh issue comprising 66.63 lakh equity shares. The bidding window was open from June 4 to June 6, and the allotment was finalized on Monday, June 9.



Ganga Bath Fittings IPO Price Band

The IPO price band was set at Rs 46 to Rs 49 per share, with a minimum lot size of 3,000 shares. For retail investors, the minimum application amount was Rs 1,38,000, though most advisors recommended bidding at the cut-off price of Rs 49, translating to Rs 1,47,000 to avoid missing out due to potential oversubscription. For High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs), the minimum lot size was two lots or 6,000 shares, amounting to Rs 2,94,000.



Ganga Bath Fittings IPO GMP Today

As per the latest update on June 9 at 5:55 AM, Ganga Bath Fittings IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) was Rs 0, indicating a flat listing expectation. Based on the upper price band of Rs 49 and zero GMP, the estimated listing price remains Rs 49 per share, suggesting no premium or discount.



A market tracker website noted, We update GMP on a daily basis and based on the last 11 sessions’ grey market activities, today’s IPO GMP points downward and expects to drop more. The GMP has fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹3.50, indicating muted investor sentiment in the unofficial market.



Ganga Bath Fittings IPO Lead Managers and Registrar

Jawa Capital Services Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies Limited serves as the registrar to the issue.9



About the Company

Founded in 2018, Ganga Bath Fittings Limited manufactures and distributes a wide range of bathroom solutions, including CP taps, showers, sanitary ware, ABS fittings, vanities, sinks, and door handles. The company has focused on aligning its manufacturing processes with advanced technology to meet the stringent quality standards demanded by its customers.



