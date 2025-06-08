Ganga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Status: How To Check Online On NSE, BSE, Registrar Websites

Ganga Bath Fittings Limited, established in 2018, specialises in manufacturing and supplying a diverse range of bathroom accessories. Their product lineup includes CP taps, showers, sanitary ware, ABS fittings, door handles, vanities, sinks, and more.

Recently, the company launched its initial public offering (IPO) aimed at raising Rs 32.65 crores through a fresh issue of 66.63 lakh shares. The IPO bidding commenced on June 4, 2025, and concluded on June 6, 2025. Allotment details are set to be finalized by Monday, June 9, 2025, with the IPO slated for listing on NSE SME by Wednesday, June 11, 2025, according to market sources.

How to Check Ganga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Investors who participated in the Ganga Bath fittings IPO can check the allotment status on the BSE website by following a few simple steps.

Visit the official BSE portal at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Under the "Issue Type" section, select ‘Equity’.

From the drop-down menu, choose the stock name

Enter your application number or PAN details.

Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click ‘Search’ to view the allotment status.



NSE: How to Check IPO Allotment Status

For those who prefer to check on the NSE platform, here’s a simple guide:

Visit the NSE IPO allotment status page at https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp.

If you are a registered user, log in with your credentials. New users will need to register.

Select the company from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN details.

Click on ‘Submit’ to check your IPO allotment status.