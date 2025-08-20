Gem Aromatics Initial Public Offering: Check Mainboard IPO GMP, Price Band & Key Details

Gem Aromatics initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 19, and will remain open for bidding till Thursday, August 21.

Ahead of IPO, the essential oil producer raised Rs 135.37 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO opening. The Gem Aromatics has allotted 41,65,383 equity shares — over 41 lakh shares with a face value of Rs 2 each — to anchor investors at a price of Rs 325 per share, the company disclosed in a BSE filing.

The key participants in the anchor round ahead of IPO included Citigroup Global, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs, Nippon India, SageOne, Nuvama, and Niveshaay Sambhav Fund.

Gem Aromatics IPO - Key Details

This mainboard IPO worth Rs 451.25 crore, is a book-built issue comprising two components — a fresh issue of 0.54 crore shares worth Rs 175.00 crore and an offer for sale of 0.85 crore shares amounting to Rs 276.25 crore.

The price band has been set between Rs 309 and Rs 325 per share.

The application lot size is set at 46 shares. Based on the lot size and price band, the minimum retail investment amounts to Rs 14,214 (46 shares). For small NIIs, the requirement is 14 lots (644 shares) valued at Rs 2,09,300, while for large NIIs, it is 67 lots (3,082 shares) worth Rs 10,01,650.

The Gem Aromatics IPO is scheduled to be listed on both the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of August 26, 2025.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar for the issue.

Financially, Gem Aromatics Ltd. reported an 11 per cent growth in revenue and a 7 per cent increase in net profit for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared with the year ended March 31, 2024.

Gem Aromatics IPO GMP

The Gem Aromatics IPO's last updated grey market premium stood at Rs 26 on August 20, as per a market tracking site. With the price band of 325.00, Gem Aromatics IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 351 (cap price + today's GMP), it said.