Updated 20 August 2025 at 11:22 IST

IOC, BPCL Resume Buying Russian Oil For September As Discounts Widen

India's state-run refiners Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum have bought Russian oil for September and October delivery, resuming purchases after discounts widened.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
IOC, BPCL have resumed their purchase of Russian oil after discounts widened.
IOC, BPCL have resumed their purchase of Russian oil after discounts widened. | Image: Unsplash
India's state-run refiners Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have bought Russian oil for September and October delivery, resuming purchases after discounts widened, two company officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday, citing a Reuters report. 

The refiners had halted purchases in July due to narrower discounts and after India was criticised by Washington for its purchases of Russian oil. US President Donald Trump also threatened an additional 25 per cent levy on Indian goods, effective August 27, to penalize New Delhi for its continued buying of the oil.

Discounts for Russian flagship Urals crude have widened to about USD 3 per barrel, making the oil attractive for Indian refiners, while China has stepped up purchases, the officials said.

In addition to Urals, IOC has also bought other Russian crude oil grades including Varandey and Siberian Light, they said.

Indian companies do not comment on their crude imports.

On Monday, IOC, the country's top refiner, told analysts that it would continue to buy Russian oil depending on economics.

(This is a developing story)

Published By : Nitin Waghela

Published On: 20 August 2025 at 10:59 IST

