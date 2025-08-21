Gem Aromatics IPO - Know Price Band, GMP, Issue Size and Other Details

Gem Aromatics Limited’s initial public offering (IPO) is a book-built issue worth Rs 451.25 crore.



The issue comprises a fresh issue of 0.54 crore shares aggregating to Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.85 crore shares worth Rs 276.25 crore. The IPO, which opened on August 19, 2025, will close for subscription on August 21, 2025.



Gem Aromatics IPO Price Band

The company has set the price band between Rs 309 and Rs 325 per share. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is acting as the registrar of the issue.



Gem Aromatics IPO GMP Today

According to market tracker websites, the Gem Aromatics IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at Rs 26 per share as of August 21, 2025, 8:58 AM. Based on the upper price band of Rs 325, the estimated listing price is around Rs 351 per share, implying an 8% potential gain for investors. The company’s shares are expected to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on August 26, 2025, with the allotment date fixed as August 22, 2025.