Updated 28 October 2025 at 15:30 IST
GEMA Pushes for Faster Ethanol Blending, Flex-Fuel Rollout to Drive India’s Net-Zero Mission
GEMA has urged the government to fast-track higher ethanol blending and nationwide flex-fuel vehicle adoption, citing Brazil’s model. The move, it says, can cut emissions, reduce oil imports, boost farmer income, and strengthen India’s progress toward its 2070 net-zero target.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
The Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association (GEMA) has urged the government to expedite its roadmap for higher ethanol blending and the nationwide rollout of flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs), saying the move could cut emissions, enhance farmer incomes, and accelerate India’s path to net-zero emissions by 2070.
Following the success of India’s Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme—which recently achieved the 20% blending target—GEMA said it is time for the country to raise its ambition and emulate Brazil’s ethanol model, where petrol blends range from E27 to as high as 55% through the use of flex-fuel vehicles.
“India must move towards higher ethanol blends while ensuring that flex-fuel vehicles become mainstream,” said Dr. C.K. Jain, President of GEMA. “There is an immediate need to enhance blending up to the tolerance level of existing vehicles to give relief to the grain ethanol industry. A clear and ambitious policy roadmap beyond 20% blending is vital to sustain momentum.”
Dr. Jain added that ethanol producers have already made significant investments to meet future demand and are ready to collaborate with the automobile and fuel distribution sectors. “However, timely government action and inter-ministerial coordination will be critical to ensure steady progress,” he noted.
Advertisement
Also Read: Ethanol-Blended Fuel Has No Impact on Vehicles: Hardeep Puri | Republic World
According to GEMA, advancing to higher ethanol blends could substantially reduce carbon emissions and oil import dependency, while improving energy security. The association said increased ethanol demand would also strengthen India’s rural economy by boosting market opportunities for crops such as maize, rice, and sugarcane.
The organisation emphasised that building a robust flex-fuel ecosystem will require the development of suitable vehicle standards, upgraded fuel infrastructure, and awareness campaigns for consumers.
“Creating a sustainable and economically viable biofuel ecosystem demands cohesive action among policymakers, automakers, and fuel distributors,” said Abhinav Singal, Treasurer, GEMA.
GEMA reiterated that ethanol blending and flex-fuel technology form two essential pillars of India’s clean energy transition. By integrating biofuels into the mainstream transport system, India could achieve lower emissions, better air quality, and generate green jobs across rural and industrial sectors.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 28 October 2025 at 15:30 IST