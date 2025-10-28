GEMA Pushes for Faster Ethanol Blending, Flex-Fuel Rollout to Drive India’s Net-Zero Mission

The Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association (GEMA) has urged the government to expedite its roadmap for higher ethanol blending and the nationwide rollout of flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs), saying the move could cut emissions, enhance farmer incomes, and accelerate India’s path to net-zero emissions by 2070.



Following the success of India’s Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme—which recently achieved the 20% blending target—GEMA said it is time for the country to raise its ambition and emulate Brazil’s ethanol model, where petrol blends range from E27 to as high as 55% through the use of flex-fuel vehicles.



“India must move towards higher ethanol blends while ensuring that flex-fuel vehicles become mainstream,” said Dr. C.K. Jain, President of GEMA. “There is an immediate need to enhance blending up to the tolerance level of existing vehicles to give relief to the grain ethanol industry. A clear and ambitious policy roadmap beyond 20% blending is vital to sustain momentum.”



Dr. Jain added that ethanol producers have already made significant investments to meet future demand and are ready to collaborate with the automobile and fuel distribution sectors. “However, timely government action and inter-ministerial coordination will be critical to ensure steady progress,” he noted.