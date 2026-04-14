GIFT Nifty futures rose steadily on Tuesday morning, tracking a broader rally in Asian equities even as domestic Indian stock exchanges observed a public holiday. By 11:25 AM IST, GIFT Nifty was trading at 24,114.50, up by 114.50 points or 0.48% from its previous close.

The index opened at 24,054 and touched an intraday high of 24,178 during the morning session. This signaled resilient investor appetite despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that had pressured Indian equities earlier in the week.

While the offshore GIFT Nifty remained active, Dalal Street took a breather as the NSE and BSE were closed for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti. Trading across equity, equity derivatives, and currency segments will remain suspended for the duration of Tuesday. The Multi-Commodity Exchange also remained shut for the morning session but is scheduled to reopen for evening trading at 5:00 PM IST.

Regular trading on the domestic exchanges is set to resume on Wednesday, April 15, with market participants expected to react to the cumulative two-day global price action.

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Regional Markets Provide Tailwinds

The uptick in GIFT Nifty comes on the back of a strong performance in major Asian indices. Japan's Nikkei 225 surged over 2.5%, while the Taiwan Weighted index climbed more than 2.3%, recovering from a sharp sell-off on Monday. The recovery in risk sentiment follows a slight cooling in global crude oil prices, which had spiked over $100 per barrel following news of a U.S. naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz.

GIFT Nifty is currently trading above its immediate pivot of 23,875, with resistance seen at the 24,125 and 24,265 levels. Traders will be closely monitoring the closing session of the GIFT Nifty on Tuesday night to gauge the potential "gap-up" opening for the Nifty 50 when domestic markets reopen tomorrow.

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