Published 08:20 IST, October 8th 2024

Gift Nifty today: Nifty set to open flat ahead of Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir election results

Chinese markets opened after a week long holiday on a very strong note with Shanghai Composite up 5 per cent, SZSE Component index rising 9.46 per cent.

Reported by: Business Desk
Stock Market
China announced the most aggressive stimulus measures since the pandemic | Image: Stock Market
