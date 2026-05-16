Inside The 5-Hour Ola And Uber Driver Strike On May 16

Gig Workers Strike: Commuters relying on ride-haling cab aggregator services are likely to witness disruptions after a gig workers’ union advocated for a five-hour strike across India to protest against the latest fuel price hike.

Taking to X, the Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) asked drivers and delivery partners linked to food delivery and ride-hailing like Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, and Uber, Ola, Rapido to suspend services from 12 pm to 5 pm on May 16.



The union noted that the Rs 3 price hike in petrol and diesel rates announced by oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday has elevated operating costs for gig workers, even as incentive structures and per-kilometre payouts remain mostly unaffected.

Among the key demands raised by the workers are a revision in fare structures, fuel-linked compensation support, and improved earnings for drivers and delivery personnel.

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GIPSWU said the fuel price hike would severely impact app-based drivers and delivery partners, many of whom rely on two-wheelers for their work. The union has demanded an immediate revision in per-kilometre payouts and fuel-linked compensation from both the government and digital platforms.



Union President Seema Singh considered the fuel price hike as a “direct blow” to gig workers already working under extreme heatwave conditions.

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Further, she said delivery personnel working for Swiggy, Zomato, and Blinkit are facing the brunt of rising operational expenses.

She also urged government and companies to fix a minimum service rate of ₹20 per kilometre and warned that many workers may be forced to leave the sector if relief measures are not introduced.

After the latest price hike, petrol in Delhi now costs about ₹97.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹90.67 per litre.

Netizens React To Uber, Ola's Nationwide 5-Hour Strike

Reacting to the call for gig workers strike on May 16, a X user penned, “What's happening is Drivers are protesting falling earnings, rising costs, and what they see as unfair commission and incentive policies from platforms. This legit grievances need to be heard, but strikes also hit riders who depend on these gigs, solution should balance fair pay with sustainable pricing.”