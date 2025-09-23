Updated 23 September 2025 at 18:27 IST
GK Energy IPO Day 3: Price, GMP, Subscription Status & Other Details
GK Energy Ltd.’s Rs 464 crore IPO concludes on Day 3 with oversubscription of over 55 times. Grey Market Premium suggests a ~20% listing gain. The company, specializing in solar-powered agricultural pumps under PM-KUSUM, attracts strong investor interest, signaling a promising debut.
GK Energy Ltd., a leading provider of solar-powered agricultural water pump systems, saw exceptional demand on the final day of its initial public offering (IPO), which opened on September 19. The Rs 464 crore issue has attracted strong participation from all investor categories, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth prospects.
Subscription Status
As of the last day, the IPO was oversubscribed more than 55 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment registered an 84.7-times subscription, Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 107.2 times, and Retail Individual Investors (RII) 17.4 times. This overwhelming response highlights the strong investor appetite for companies aligned with renewable energy initiatives.
Grey Market Premium (GMP)
GK Energy IPO was last seen commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 31 as of September 23, 2025, 5:29 PM. Based on the price band of Rs 153, the estimated listing price is around Rs 184, indicating a potential listing gain of nearly 20.26 percent per share.
Company Overview
Founded in 2008, GK Energy specializes in providing end-to-end services for solar-powered agricultural water pumps, including design, installation, and maintenance. The company primarily operates under the government’s PM-KUSUM scheme, supplying farmers with reliable and sustainable irrigation solutions. Its asset-light model allows procurement from specialized suppliers while marketing products under its brand.
IPO Details
The issue size of the IPO is Rs 464.26 crore, with a price band of Rs 145–153 per share and a lot size of 98 shares. The allotment date is set for September 24, 2025, and the listing date is scheduled for September 26, 2025. The IPO has also attracted attention from anchor investors, who collectively subscribed to Rs 139 crore worth of shares ahead of the issue, signaling confidence from institutional backers.
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are purely informational, and Republic Media Network does not vouch for, promote or endorse any opinions stated by any third party. Stock market and Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, and readers are advised to seek expert advice before investing in stocks, derivatives and Mutual Funds.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 23 September 2025 at 18:27 IST