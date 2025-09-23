GK Energy IPO Day 3: Price, GMP, Subscription Status & Other Details

GK Energy Ltd., a leading provider of solar-powered agricultural water pump systems, saw exceptional demand on the final day of its initial public offering (IPO), which opened on September 19. The Rs 464 crore issue has attracted strong participation from all investor categories, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

Subscription Status

As of the last day, the IPO was oversubscribed more than 55 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment registered an 84.7-times subscription, Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 107.2 times, and Retail Individual Investors (RII) 17.4 times. This overwhelming response highlights the strong investor appetite for companies aligned with renewable energy initiatives.

Grey Market Premium (GMP)

GK Energy IPO was last seen commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 31 as of September 23, 2025, 5:29 PM. Based on the price band of Rs 153, the estimated listing price is around Rs 184, indicating a potential listing gain of nearly 20.26 percent per share.

Company Overview

Founded in 2008, GK Energy specializes in providing end-to-end services for solar-powered agricultural water pumps, including design, installation, and maintenance. The company primarily operates under the government’s PM-KUSUM scheme, supplying farmers with reliable and sustainable irrigation solutions. Its asset-light model allows procurement from specialized suppliers while marketing products under its brand.

IPO Details

The issue size of the IPO is Rs 464.26 crore, with a price band of Rs 145–153 per share and a lot size of 98 shares. The allotment date is set for September 24, 2025, and the listing date is scheduled for September 26, 2025. The IPO has also attracted attention from anchor investors, who collectively subscribed to Rs 139 crore worth of shares ahead of the issue, signaling confidence from institutional backers.