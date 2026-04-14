Global Leaders Warn of Record Energy Shock; Demand End to Export Controls as Crude Tops $100

The International Monetary Fund, World Bank and International Energy Agency on Monday urged countries to avoid hoarding energy supplies and imposing export controls that could worsen what they called the biggest shock ever to the global energy market.

IEA chief Fatih Birol told reporters after a meeting with IMF and World Bank leaders that several countries were holding onto stocks and imposing export restrictions, and appealed to all countries to let energy stocks flow to the markets. He did not name the countries.

"Do no harm," said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, noting that she was meeting with countries that were being hit hard in Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa and some South Pacific islands that were worried about supplies.

"The first principle should be: don't impose export restrictions that are only making the disequilibrium worse," she said, adding that the war would have a more severe impact on growth and inflation if it continued for a prolonged period.

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The U.S. military on Monday began a blockade of ships leaving Iran's ports and Tehran threatened to retaliate against its Gulf neighbors' ports after weekend talks in Islamabad on ending the war broke down. Oil prices jumped back over $100 per barrel, with no sign of a swift reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which carries 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas.

Birol told an Atlantic Council event earlier that the conflict had triggered the worst global energy disruption ever, with more than 80 oil and gas facilities across the Middle East damaged to date. He said the situation was bad in March, when some cargoes had been loaded, but could worsen this month.

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"The scale of the problem is huge, and countries will suffer under this, some more than others, but I can tell you... no country is immune," Birol said.

The leaders of the three institutions vowed to keep coordinating their responses to the conflict in the Middle East, which has sent oil prices up by 50% since it began on February 28. The shock has also driven gas and fertilizer prices higher, triggering concerns about food security and job losses.

"We recognize that when we act together, the impact of our action is higher. We are more efficient, we help the membership the most," Georgieva said.

GROWTH AND INFLATION FORECASTS

The statement noted that the situation remained very uncertain, and even after a resumption of regular shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz, it would take time for global supplies of key commodities to move back toward pre-conflict levels.

The IMF and World Bank have said they expect to downgrade their growth forecasts and lift their inflation numbers as a result of the war. The IMF will release new forecasts on Tuesday, and the IEA is due to release a new monthly oil market report. The war has cast a deep shadow over the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank, being held in Washington this week.

Birol said the IEA had already released some 400 million barrels of oil from its reserves and was prepared to take further action if additional releases were deemed necessary.