Globe Civil IPO Day 3: Check Latest GMP, Key Details, Price Band, Important Dates

The initial public offering (IPO) of Globe Civil Projects Ltd debuted in the Indian markets on Tuesday with a book-building issue proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

Globe Civil IPO: GMP

The latest GMP or Grey market premium of lobe Civil IPO is Rs 17 per equity share with the estimated listing price at Rs 88 per equity share.

The grey market premium is the price at which an IPO is traded in an unofficial or unregulated grey market before its listing.

Globe Civil IPO: Details

The IPO aims to raise Rs 119 crore from this public issue by issuing fresh shares. A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 211 company shares. Kfin Technologies Ltd has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue. Mefcom Capital Market has been appointed lead manager of the public issue.

A day before the offering opened for public bidding, the company raised Rs 35.7 crore from six institutional investors through an anchor book on June 23, 2025.

The firm said in a stock exchange filing that it has finalised the allocation of 50.28 lakh shares to its anchor investors at a price of Rs 71 per share.

Globe Civil IPO: Important Dates

The Globe Civil IPO opened for subscription on June 24 and today, that is, June 26, 2025 was the last day for its subscription.

The allotment date for the allotment of the shares is most likely to finalise on June 27, 2025.

The most likely date for the listing of shares is July 1, 2025.

Globe Civil IPO: Price Band