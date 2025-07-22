GMDC Share Price Zooms 7% Higher To Hit 18-Month-High - What's Fueling This Rare Earth Stock's Rally?

GMDC Share Price: The share price of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) surged as much as 17 per cent to hit an 18-month high of Rs 468 apiece in trade on the BSE bourse on Tuesday, July 22.

The state-owned mining company was trading at it highest level since February 2024. The record high of Rs 505 apiece on February 5, 2024.

The Ahemdabad-headquartered company has made all necessary disclosures within the stipulated timelines. Presently, there is no unpublished price sensitive' information (UPSI) or any other material information/event that, in opinion of the company, may have a bearing on the price or volume beahvaiour in the scrip of the company.

GMDC made the clarification in response to a BSE Surveillance Email dated July 21, 2025 regarding an unusual price/volume movement in the security of the company.

GMDC Q1FY26 Result

The board of directors of the GMDC will meet on July 25, 2025 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025.

GMDC Q4FY25 Result

The company maintained a steady performance across key financial and operational metrics, reflecting its focus on stability, efficiency, and disciplined execution. Q4FY25 marked the 3rd highest quarterly revenue from operations (Rs786 crore) and profit before tax (PBT) (Rs 284 crore) in GMDC’s history.

Looking ahead, GMDC estimates capex outlay to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore up to FY30, with key investments being Rs 7,000 crore towards capacity expansion in Lignite, Rs 2,500 crore for launch of Odisha mining operations and Rs 4,000 crore towards new business build in Critical minerals space.