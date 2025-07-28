GNG Electronics IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Online On NSE, BSE, Registrar Websites - Guide

Investors who took part in the recently concluded GNG Electronics IPO are watching closely today as the company is about to finalize who will get shares. Now, the next important steps are confirming share allotment and getting ready for the company’s stock market listing.

About the IPO

The public offering, which was open for subscription between July 23 and 25, attracted significant interest across investor segments. GNG Electronics’ IPO is a book-built issue with a total size of Rs 460.43 crore. The offer comprises a fresh issue of 1.69 crore equity shares aggregating to Rs 400 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.26 crore shares worth Rs 60.44 crore, allowing existing shareholders to partially exit.

GNG Electronics IPO: Investor response

According to data released after the closing, the issue was subscribed nearly 148 times overall. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the demand with bids oversubscribed by about 266 times, followed closely by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed nearly 227 times. The retail segment also saw robust interest, garnering a subscription of approximately 47 times.

GNG Electronics IPO: Grey Market Premium

The shares were offered in a price band of Rs 225 to Rs 237, with investors able to bid in lots of 63 shares each. The last Grey Market Premium (GMP) for GNG Electronics IPO was Rs 94 as of July 28, 2025, 12:54 PM IST This corresponds to an expected gain of about 39.66% from the upper price band price to the estimated listing price, as per a market tracking website.

GNG Electronics IPO: How to check allotment status

Those who participated in the IPO can check their allotment status once it is uploaded on the registrar’s website. GNG Electronics has appointed Bigshare Services as the official registrar. Investors may also visit the BSE or NSE websites, or use their broker or banking portals if they applied via the ASBA route. Allotment details are expected to be reflected by the end of the day.

GNG Electronics IPO: Other key dates

Following allotment finalization on July 28, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are likely to begin by July 29. Those who are allotted shares should see them credited to their demat accounts on the same day. The company is targeting a stock market debut on July 30, 2025, with listings expected on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

About the company

GNG Electronics, which operates under the consumer-facing brand “Electronics Bazaar,” positions itself as India’s largest refurbisher and distributor of laptops and desktops. The company specializes in reviving used ICT hardware—such as laptops, desktops, and accessories—using a repair-over-replacement model.