GNG Electronics IPO Day 3: Price Band, GMP, Key Dates, Subscription Status, And Other Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of GNG Electronics is witnessing strong investor interest as it enters the final day of bidding on Friday. By mid-day on Day 3, the Rs 460.43 crore issue was subscribed an impressive 44 times, driven largely by enthusiastic participation from retail and non-institutional investors.

GNG Electronics IPO Day 2: Price Band

The IPO consists of a fresh equity issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 60.43 crore by the company’s promoters. The price band has been fixed between Rs 225 and Rs 237 per equity share. Investors can apply in a minimum lot size of 63 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,931 at the upper end of the price band.

GNG Electronics IPO Day 2: GMP

The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the GNG Electronics IPO is approximately Rs 100 as of July 25, 2025, 11:34 AM. With the price band set at ₹237 per share (cap price), the estimated listing price is ₹337 (cap price + GMP). This implies an expected per-share gain of about 42.19% over the issue price, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm on listing day.

GNG Electronics IPO Day 2: Subscription Status

On the subscription front, the retail investor portion had been subscribed approximately 29.6 times by Friday afternoon. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) demonstrated even higher interest, subscribing nearly 108 times, while the quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed around 2.4 times.

GNG Electronics IPO Day 2: Key dates

The IPO bidding window closes today, July 25. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalized by July 28, with refunds processed and shares credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts by July 29. The stock is tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on July 30.

GNG Electronics IPO Day 2: Usage of proceeds

The proceeds from the fresh issue will primarily be used to repay outstanding borrowings, with around Rs 320 crore earmarked for debt reduction. The remainder will go toward meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The funds raised through the OFS will be received by the selling shareholders and not the company.

About the company