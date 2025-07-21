GNG Electronics IPO: Check Latest GMP, Price Band, Issue Size, Key Dates And Other Details

Refurbished electronics specialist GNG Electronics Ltd is gearing up to hit the primary markets with its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO), opening for subscription on July 23, 2025. The company plans to raise Rs 460.43 crore through the public issue, comprising a fresh equity issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale worth Rs 60.43 crore by the promoters.

GNG Electronics IPO: Price band

The company has fixed the price band for the IPO in the range of Rs 225 to Rs 237 per share, with a lot size of 63 shares, setting the minimum investment threshold at Rs 14,931 for retail investors applying at the upper end of the band. The IPO will remain open for bidding until July 25.

GNG Electronics IPO: Details

The IPO structure sets aside 50% of the offer for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and 35% for retail investors, in line with SEBI regulations. High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) can apply in larger lots, with thresholds set at 882 shares for small HNIs and 4,221 shares for large HNIs.

GNG Electronics IPO: GMP

As of 1:36 PM on July 21, 2025, GNG Electronics' IPO was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 77, implying a likely listing price of Rs 314 per share — a potential gain of approximately 32.49% over the issue’s upper price band of Rs 237, as per a market tracking website.

GNG Electronics IPO: Usage of proceeds

The company revealed that the proceeds from the fresh issue will be primarily used to repay existing debt, meet working capital requirements, and fund general corporate purposes. The offer-for-sale component will allow early investors and promoters to partially exit their holdings.

GNG Electronics IPO: Key dates

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalized by July 28, while refunds and credit of shares to investors' demat accounts are likely to be completed by July 29. If all goes as planned, GNG Electronics will make its debut on the BSE and NSE on July 30, 2025.

GNG Electronics IPO: Financial performance

According to its financial disclosures, GNG reported a revenue of Rs 1,411 crore in FY25, marking a 24% year-on-year growth. The company's net profit rose to Rs 68.8 crore, up 32% from ₹52.1 crore in FY24, signaling both scale and profitability in its core operations. This financial momentum is expected to support the company’s valuation on debut.

About the company

GNG Electronics, widely known for its consumer-facing brand Electronics Bazaar, is a market leader in the refurbishment and resale of ICT (Information and Communication Technology) devices, including laptops, desktops, and accessories. The company positions itself as a sustainability-focused enterprise, promoting the "repair over replace" model. It caters to both domestic and international markets and operates five refurbishment units located in India, the United States, and the UAE.