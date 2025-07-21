Upcoming IPOs in 2025: Key Dates and Companies Going Public This July

An initial public offering (IPO) is the process through which a previously completely private businesses opens up its shares to be traded in public on an exchange.

When a firm goes public, it typically hires investment bankers to make sure that the IPO results in a high influx of capital from the public.

Share markets usually are of two different types, including primary markets as well as secondary markets.

When people invest in IPOs, they are getting involved in the primary markets.

List Of Upcoming IPOs In 2025

Here is a list of upcoming IPOs for the month of July:

PropShare Titania IPO: The PropShare Titania IPO comprises of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 473 crore, with no offer for sale component. The price band has been set between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 10.6 lakh and the minimum bid size is Rs 10 lakh, with bids to be made for a minimum of one unit, and in multiples of one unit thereafter.

Indiqube Spaces IPO: Indiqube Spaces through its initial public offering is planning to raise up to Rs 700 crore and the price band has been fixed at Rs 225 to Rs 237 per share for its IPO which closes on July 23, 2025. The company is raising Rs 650 crore through the issuance of fresh issue and promoters will offload shares worth Rs 50 crore under the offer for sale (OFS). The company will utilise Rs 462.6 crore towards funding capex for setting up new centres, Rs 93 crore for repayment and the rest for general corporate purposes.

GNG Electronics IPO: The GNG Electronics IPO will open on July 23, 2025 and closes on July 25. The book-building issue consists of a fresh issue of sale shares worth Rs 400 crores and an offer for sale component of nearly 25,50,000 equity shares. The company is planning to raise Rs 460.43 crores and the price band is fixed at Rs 225 to Rs 237 with a market lot of 63 shares.