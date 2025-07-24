GNG Electronics IPO Day 2: GMP, Price Band, Key Dates, Subscription Status, And Other Details

GNG Electronics Ltd., a key name in India’s growing refurbished electronics market, has launched its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription on 23rd July. The company, which operates under the “Electronics Bazaar” brand, aims to mobilise Rs 460.43 crore through the issue. This includes a fresh equity raise of Rs 400 crore and a Rs 60.43 crore offer-for-sale by its promoters.

Investor demand for GNG Electronics Ltd.'s IPO surged on Day 2, with the issue seeing a total subscription of over 15 times by midday. The company is riding high on a wave of optimism, as grey market premiums (GMP) climb and retail investors pile in.

GNG Electronics IPO: Price band

The price band for the issue has been fixed between Rs 225 and Rs 237 per share. Investors can bid in lots of 63 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,931 at the upper price band. Ahead of the public issue, GNG Electronics raised Rs 138.13 crore from anchor investors on July 22, with participation from marquee institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Motilal Oswal, Mirae Asset, and Edelweiss.

GNG Electronics IPO: Grey Market Premium

As of 12:36 PM on July 24, the grey market premium (GMP) for GNG Electronics’ IPO stood at Rs 100, indicating a likely listing price of around Rs 337—about 42.19% above the upper end of the price band set at Rs 237 per share, as per a market tracking website.

GNG Electronics IPO: Subscription status

As of 11:30 am, the IPO was subscribed 15.11 times, with retail participation surging past 14 times, and non-institutional investor (NII) demand crossing a robust 34x, according to data from stock exchanges. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who often move later in the IPO timeline, had subscribed 1.77 times at the same hour.

GNG Electronics IPO: Key dates to track

The IPO opened for subscription on July 23 and will close on July 25. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalized by July 28, with refunds likely to be initiated by July 29. The equity shares are scheduled to list on both NSE and BSE, tentatively on July 30.

GNG Electronics IPO: Usage of proceeds

The company plans to use proceeds from the fresh issue primarily for debt repayment amounting to Rs 320 crore, as well as to support working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.

GNG Electronics IPO: Financial performance

GNG Electronics reported Rs 1,420 crore in revenue for FY25, up 24% year-on-year, and a net profit of Rs 69 crore, reflecting a 32% increase.

About the company

Established in 2006, GNG Electronics has grown into one of India’s largest certified refurbishers of IT products. The company operates under the Electronics Bazaar brand and manages the entire refurbishment lifecycle — from sourcing and remanufacturing to quality checks, sales, and warranty support. Besides its strong domestic operations, GNG also has a growing presence in global markets such as Africa, the United States, the Middle East, and Europe.