GNG Electronics IPO Opens: Here's Everything You Need to Know About GMP, Price Band, Key Dates, and Issue Size

GNG Electronics Ltd., a prominent player in India’s refurbished electronics sector, has opened its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription today. Known for its "Electronics Bazaar" brand, the company plans to raise Rs 460.43 crore through the public issue, comprising a fresh equity issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale worth Rs 60.43 crore by the promoters.

GNG Electronics IPO: Price band and lot size

The company has fixed the price band for the IPO at Rs 225 to Rs 237 per share. Investors looking to apply for the issue must do so in lots of 63 shares, which means the minimum application size for retail investors would be approximately Rs 14,931 at the upper end of the price band.

The company raised Rs 138 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO opening. Shares were allotted at the upper band price of Rs 237 apiece. The anchor book was subscribed by several marquee domestic and global investors, including Goldman Sachs, Motilal Oswal, Edelweiss, Mirae Asset, and 360 ONE.

GNG Electronics IPO: Issue structure

With a total issue size of Rs 460.4 crore, the IPO has been structured with 50 percent reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15 percent allocated to Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and the remaining 35 percent earmarked for retail investors.

As of 9:46 AM on July 23, 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) for GNG Electronics' IPO stood at ₹105. Based on the upper end of the price band at Rs 237 per share, the estimated listing price is projected at ₹342, indicating a potential listing gain of approximately 44.3 percent

GNG Electronics IPO: Usage of funds

A significant portion of the IPO proceeds — around Rs 320 crore — has been earmarked to repay or reduce existing borrowings. The remainder will be used to fund working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

GNG Electronics IPO: Important dates

The IPO opens for subscription on July 23, 2025, and will close on July 25. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised by July 28. Refunds, if any, will be initiated on July 29, with shares being credited to successful applicants’ Demat accounts the same day. The company is likely to list on the stock exchanges on July 30.

GNG Electronics IPO: Financial performance

For FY25, the company reported revenues of Rs 1,420 crore, which marks a 24 percent increase from the previous year. Net profit also rose sharply to Rs 69 crore, up 32 percent year-on-year. Based on the upper price band, the IPO is valued at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of approximately 33 to 39 times FY25 earnings.

About the company

Established in 2006, GNG Electronics has grown into one of India’s largest certified refurbishers of IT products. The company operates under the Electronics Bazaar brand and manages the entire refurbishment lifecycle — from sourcing and remanufacturing to quality checks, sales, and warranty support. Besides its strong domestic operations, GNG also has a growing presence in global markets such as Africa, the United States, the Middle East, and Europe.