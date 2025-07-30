GNG Electronics Makes A Dream Market Debut - Share Price Lists At 50% Premium; Here’s What You Should Know

GNG Electronics GMP Today

This performance outshone grey market predictions. Ahead of the debut, GNG’s IPO had a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 85, suggesting an estimated listing price of around Rs 322. The actual debut exceeded this, delivering an estimated gain of nearly 35.86%, according to market tracker data updated on July 30, 2025, at 08:58 AM.



GNG Electronics IPO Details

The Rs 460.44 crore IPO opened from July 23 to July 25, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 60.44 crore by promoters Sharad Khandelwal, Vidhi Sharad Khandelwal, and Amiable Electronics Private Limited. Priced in the range of Rs 225–237 per share, the IPO had a lot size of 63 shares.



The offering was met with extraordinary investor interest, being oversubscribed 147.93 times, with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) leading the demand at 266.21 times their reserved portion. The basis of allotment was finalised on July 28.



Funds to Fuel Growth and Debt Repayment

While the company won’t receive proceeds from the OFS, it intends to utilize funds from the fresh issue to repay certain outstanding borrowings of GNG Electronics and its material subsidiary, Electronics Bazaar FZC. Additional funds will go toward general corporate purposes, as stated in the company’s Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).



About GNG Electronics

Founded in 2006, GNG Electronics has emerged as India’s largest ICT refurbisher by value and one of the top global players in the segment. With a presence spanning India, the USA, Europe, Africa, and the UAE, the company plays a critical role in the circular economy and affordable digital access.

