Stock Market Today: Nifty Eyes 25,100 — Key Sectors to Watch as Experts Decode Market Direction

As global cues remain mixed, Indian stock markets are expected to open on a cautious note on Wednesday. However, a strong technical rebound in benchmark indices and sectoral strength in select segments suggest there may be a positive bias through the session. Several key developments — including quarterly earnings, regulatory news, and global monetary policy expectations — are set to shape investor sentiment.



To decode the market outlook, Sudeep Shah, Vice President and Head of Technical and Derivative Research at SBI Securities, shared his technical analysis and predictions for Nifty,

Sensex, Bank Nifty, sector performance, and global triggers.



Nifty Outlook: Bullish Engulfing Pattern Sparks Optimism

Shah noted that the Nifty 50 ended above the 24,800 mark on Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing streak with a 0.57% gain. It closed at 24,821, forming a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily chart — a potential reversal signal.



“Notably, the Nifty formed a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily chart — a potential sign of shifting market sentiment,” said Shah.

Going ahead, the 24,700–24,670 zone will act as immediate support. A breach below this level may trigger renewed selling pressure. On the upside, resistance is expected at 24,930–24,950. A sustained breakout above 24,950 could drive a pullback rally toward 25,100, he said.



Bank Nifty: Watch 56,600 for Breakout Confirmation

Despite lagging behind frontline indices, Bank Nifty closed in the green. Shah said that while Bank Nifty has underperformed recently, it’s showing signs of stability.

“More importantly, the index has successfully ended above its 50-day EMA. Going ahead, the support zone of 55,800–55,700 will be crucial to watch,” Shah explained.



On the upside, resistance lies at 56,500–56,600. A decisive move above this range could trigger an extended rally toward 57,000, followed by 57,500 in the short term.



Key levels to watch today - Sensex

The BSE Sensex ended Tuesday’s session with a 0.55% gain at 81,338.

“The benchmark index, Sensex, found support near its 100-day EMA and staged a recovery thereafter,” said Shah.

“Going ahead, the 81,600–81,700 will act as an immediate hurdle for the index. On the downside, 80,900–80,800 will act as crucial support.”



Sector Outlook: Pharma, Auto, Healthcare in Focus

Shah believes Nifty Healthcare, Pharma, and Automobile sectors are likely to outperform in the short term, offering potential trading opportunities for investors.



However, he flagged underperformance across several other sectors:

“Nifty Oil & Gas, Defence, FMCG, Realty, Media, India Tourism, Capital Market, CPSE and IT are likely to underperform in the short term,” he said.



This rotation signals a risk-off trade in defensives and a sectoral shift toward cyclical and growth-oriented stocks.



FII/DII Data: Domestic Buying Cushions Market

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the cash segment, selling equities worth ₹4,636.6 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) stepped in as net buyers, purchasing ₹6,146.82 crore worth of stocks.



This strong DII support has played a stabilizing role for Indian markets amid volatile global cues.



Global Market Cues: US Fed in Focus

On Wall Street, all three major indices started strong on Tuesday but pared gains amid profit booking ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

“The intraday pullback appeared to be driven by profit booking after a strong rally in recent sessions that pushed the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to fresh record highs,” said Shah.

With the S&P 500 at an all-time high, technical momentum indicators point to further upside.



“We believe the index is likely to continue its northward journey and test the 6,450 level. On the downside, 6,350–6,330 will act as support,” he added.



Commodities Watch: Brent Crude Turns Bullish

In commodities, Brent crude oil broke out above its 200-day EMA and has shown bullish momentum, with the RSI now above 60.

“Brent Oil is likely to continue its upward journey and test the level of $74, followed by $77 in the short term,” said Shah.



Immediate support lies at $70–70.50.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) extended its winning streak, closing in the green for the fourth straight day.

“Going forward, the zone of 99.10–99.30 will act as an immediate resistance. On the downside, 98.20–98 remains a crucial support area,” he noted.



Key Takeaways for Today

Nifty: Support at 24,700; upside potential to 25,100

Sensex: Immediate resistance at 81,600

Bank Nifty: Watch for breakout above 56,600

Outperformers: Pharma, Healthcare, Auto

Underperformers: FMCG, IT, Realty

Global Eyes: Fed policy decision, oil prices, dollar index

Sentiment Anchor: Strong DII inflows despite FII selling



