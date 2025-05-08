Go Homestays Drops Turkish Airlines On its Platform Over Unsupportive Stance Towards India

Travel-tech company Go Homestays has severed its ties with Turkish Airlines, citing the carrier’s “unsupportive stance towards India” as the reason behind the move. The announcement was made via a post on the company’s official social media handle on Wednesday.

“We are officially ending our partnership with Turkish Airlines due to their unsupportive stance towards India. Going forward, we will no longer include their flights in our international travel packages. Jai Hind,” the tweet read.

Although the company did not elaborate on what it meant by “unsupportive,” the decision suggests a values-based shift in Go Homestays' international partnerships. Turkish Airlines, the flagship carrier of Turkey, is widely used in connecting Indian travelers to destinations in Europe, the US, and the Middle East, and is a prominent player in long-haul travel routes.

Go Homestays, known for its customized and experience-driven travel offerings, has built a loyal customer base in the post-pandemic travel boom. The announcement comes amid heightened scrutiny of diplomatic ties and national branding in cross-border commerce.

Turkey's support for Pakistan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed solidarity with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after India conducted ‘Operation Sindoor’ - targeting terror infrastructure in the neighbouring country. Turkey was one of the few countries which supported Pakistan.

Turkey's foreign affairs ministry posted a statement on X, saying, “We are following the developments between Pakistan and India with concern. The attack carried out by India last night (6 May) raises the risk of an all-out war. We condemn such provocative steps as well as attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

The Turkish foreign ministry called on both parties to “exercise common sense and refrain from unilateral actions.”