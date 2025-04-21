Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Soars Closer To Rs 1 Lakh Amid Weak Dollar and US-China Tensions

Gold Price Today: Gold prices in India jumped sharply on Monday, moving closer to the significant Rs 1 lakh mark per 10 grams. The surge was driven by a weaker dollar and rising global tensions, especially around the ongoing US-China trade war, which has increased demand for the safe-haven metal.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9% purity rose by Rs 1,650 to reach Rs 99,800 per 10 grams in Delhi. Just last Friday, gold had closed at Rs 98,150, showing a strong turnaround over the weekend.

"The rally is being supported by escalating tariff tensions, concerns over the US economic outlook, and the looming US debt crisis. Continued buying from China, global central banks, and institutional investors has added momentum to the bullish sentiment," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

Similarly, Mr. NS Ramaswamy, Head of Commodities at Ventura, said, "Gold prices continue to surge (Comex Futures $3407 an ounce) as the US Dollar tumbles. It's more than a 60% gain since March 2024. A weaker dollar tends to bolster demand for gold, as it makes the metal more affordable to investors holding foreign currencies.

The rally is largely driven by renewed uncertainty surrounding U.S. monetary policy, after President Donald Trump unveiled plans to overhaul the Federal Reserve. The criticism of the Federal Reserve by President Donald Trump has shaken investor confidence, pushing the dollar sharply lower and catapulting safe-haven gold to a record high."

Gold Price Today

Gold of 99.5% purity also rose significantly, climbing Rs 1,600 to Rs 99,300 per 10 grams, compared to Rs 97,700 on Friday.

So far in 2025, gold prices have increased by Rs 20,850, or around 26.41%, since the end of last year.

Silver prices also saw an uptick, gaining Rs 500 to settle at Rs 98,500 per kg, up from Rs 98,000 on Friday.

Gold Price in Mumbai

10g of 24k gold (99.9%) in Mumbai is Rs 99,280.

Gold Price in Delhi

10g of 24k gold (99.9%) in Delhi is Rs 99,265.

Gold Price in Kolkata

10g of 24k gold (99.9%) in Kolkata is Rs 99,585.

Gold Price in Chennai

10g of 24k gold (99.9%) in Chennai is Rs 99,680.

Gold Price on MCX

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June delivery hit a record high of Rs 96,875 per 10 grams, rising Rs 1,621 or 1.7%.