Gold Price Slips Rs 832 To Rs 1.08 Lakh per 10 gm After Fed Cut - Check Latest Rate In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

Gold Price Slips Rs 832 To Rs 1,08,990 per 10 gm After Fed Cut. | Image: Freepik

Gold Price Today: Gold’s record-setting rally took a breather on Thursday as prices slipped in early trade, pressured by a firmer US dollar and cautious signals from the Federal Reserve following its latest policy decision.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold for 10 grams traded at Rs 1,08,990, down Rs 832 or 0.76%. US gold futures for December delivery also fell 1.2% to $3,671.30 per ounce.

Spot gold dropped 0.6% to $3,637.41 by 0636 GMT, retreating from Wednesday’s all-time high of $3,707.40.

The pullback came after the Fed reduced interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, a widely expected move. Chair Jerome Powell described the step as a “risk-management” cut to counter a weakening labour market.

He emphasised that future policy would be determined “meeting by meeting,” striking a measured tone rather than committing to aggressive easing.

Gold Price Technical Outlook

According to Dr Renisha Chainani, Head - Research at Augmont, gold appears to have topped out near $3,700. If prices remain below this level, analysts see further downside toward $3,650 ($108,000/10 gm) and possibly $3,600 ($106,500/10 gm).

Resistance is pegged at $3,750 internationally and Rs 1,10,500 domestically.

Silver futures also seem to have peaked around $43, with the next support seen at $41 internationally and Rs 1,23,500 per kg in India. Resistance lies at $43 and Rs 1,30,500, respectively.

Experts suggest a “sell on rallies” approach in the near term, while noting that geopolitical risks and central bank demand could continue to provide a long-term floor for gold and silver.

Gold Price Today

Gold Price Today, 18th September In Delhi: Gold price stands at Rs 11,132 per gram for 24K, Rs 10,205 per gram for 22K, and Rs 8,347 per gram for 18K.

Gold price stands at Rs 11,132 per gram for 24K, Rs 10,205 per gram for 22K, and Rs 8,347 per gram for 18K. Gold Price Today, 18th September In Mumbai: Gold trades at Rs 11,117 per gram for 24K, Rs 10,190 per gram for 22K, and Rs 8,338 per gram for 18K.

Gold trades at Rs 11,117 per gram for 24K, Rs 10,190 per gram for 22K, and Rs 8,338 per gram for 18K. Gold Price Today, 18th September In Bangalore: Prices are Rs 11,117 per gram for 24K, Rs 10,190 per gram for 22K, and Rs 8,338 per gram for 18K.

Prices are Rs 11,117 per gram for 24K, Rs 10,190 per gram for 22K, and Rs 8,338 per gram for 18K. Gold Price Today, 18th September In Chennai: Gold is priced at Rs 11,149 per gram for 24K, Rs 10,220 per gram for 22K, and Rs 8,470 per gram for 18K.

Gold is priced at Rs 11,149 per gram for 24K, Rs 10,220 per gram for 22K, and Rs 8,470 per gram for 18K. Gold Price Today, 18th September In Hyderabad: Gold costs Rs 11,117 per gram for 24K, Rs 10,190 per gram for 22K, and Rs 8,338 per gram for 18K.

Gold costs Rs 11,117 per gram for 24K, Rs 10,190 per gram for 22K, and Rs 8,338 per gram for 18K. Gold Price Today, 18th September In Kolkata: Gold rates are Rs 11,117 per gram for 24K, Rs 10,190 per gram for 22K, and Rs 8,338 per gram for 18K.

Gold rates are Rs 11,117 per gram for 24K, Rs 10,190 per gram for 22K, and Rs 8,338 per gram for 18K. Gold Price Today, 18th September In Lucknow: Gold is available at Rs 11,132 per gram for 24K, Rs 10,205 per gram for 22K, and Rs 8,347 per gram for 18K.

Rupee and Domestic Market Moves

The rupee weakened in early trade, falling 16 paise to 88.01 against the U.S. dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market. It opened at 87.93 before losing ground, compared with its previous close of 87.85. On Wednesday, the local currency had appreciated 24 paise.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures slipped 0.12% to $67.87 per barrel. Lower oil prices typically ease pressure on India’s trade deficit, though the rupee’s depreciation highlighted persistent pressure from global capital flows.

On the equity front, Indian benchmarks rose sharply. The Sensex gained 447.5 points to 83,141.21 in early trade, while the Nifty advanced 118.7 points to 25,448.95.