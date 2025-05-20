Gold Price Today: Check Gold Rate In Your City Today, May 20, 2025 - List

Gold prices edged lower across India on May 20, 2025, offering a breather for buyers after a prolonged rally that pushed rates close to record highs earlier this month. The dip is modest, but it could present an attractive entry point for those looking to invest or make festive-season purchases, according to industry watchers.

Citywise Gold rates

According to price updates from bullion dealers, 24-carat gold slipped to Rs 9,502 per gram, down by Rs 49 from the previous session. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewellery, was priced at Rs 8,710 per gram, reflecting a decline of Rs 45. The softening comes amid signs of stabilisation in global markets, which have dulled the yellow metal’s safe-haven allure.

In the national capital New Delhi, 24-carat gold was quoted slightly higher at Rs 9,517 per gram, while 22-carat stood at Rs 8,725 per gram, owing to city-specific premiums. Price levels in Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad hovered around the national average, suggesting broad-based market alignment.

Gold Prices: GMP rates

Analysts say gold's minor pullback can be traced to a combination of global triggers—chiefly, a firmer U.S. dollar and improved risk sentiment in equity markets.

Analysts tracking the gold sector claimed that demand in India remains resilient. With the wedding season still underway and festivals like Akshaya Tritiya behind us, physical demand is likely to hold steady. Lower prices could even spur fresh buying in rural pockets, where gold remains a preferred asset class, as per an analyst.

