Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Price Surge After U.S-China Reduce Tariff; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, And Key Cities

Gold Prices Today: Gold price in India rose to Rs 93,220 per 10 grams as of 7:31 a.m. on May 13, according to the India Bullion Association.

The rise comes amid easing tensions between India and Pakistan. Rates in New Delhi also rose to Rs 92,890 per 10 grams, according to the association. The price in Mumbai was higher at Rs 93,050. In Kolkata, the rate was up to reach Rs 92,920. In Bengaluru gold was trading at Rs 93,120. While, in Chennai, the rate was the highest in the nation at Rs 93,320.

The futures prices for the yellow metal on the Multi Commodity Exchange fell to Rs 92,860 for the June 5 futures. The gold price had crossed the Rs 97,000 per 10-gram mark for the first time on the MCX in April, touching fresh highs. According to Bloomberg, oil, metals and crop commodities rallied while gold fell after China and the US agreed to lower tariffs on each other’s economies after a weekend of trade talks.

Spot gold stood firm at USD 3,235.37.86 an ounce, as of 0058 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to $3,243.50. Meanwhile global shares rallied after the U.S. and China agreed to slash steep tariffs for at least 90 days.

The U.S. will cut extra tariffs it imposed on Chinese imports last month to 30 per cent from 145 per cent for the next three months, the two sides said, while Chinese duties on U.S. imports will fall to 10 per cent from 125 per cent.