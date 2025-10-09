Gold Prices Today Jump Ahead of Karwa Chauth & Diwali 2025: Festive Demand and Global Trends Drive Surge

While gold rates in India reached historic highs at the start of October, driven by concerns over a potential US government shutdown, which led to increased demand for safe-haven assets, in addition to the festive seasonal demand in India.

The prices of yellow metal have increased on October 9, 2025 over heightened demand during festive season, and concerns over the US federal government shutdown mounting.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 12,415 per gram for 24 karat gold, higher by Rs 22, for 22 karat gold it stands at Rs 11,380 per gram, an increase by Rs 20, and Rs 9,311 per gram for 18 karat gold, pointing to a Rs 16 price hike.

Gold Prices In Key Indian Cities

In Chennai, the price of 24k carat gold stood at Rs 12,437 per gram, for 22 karat gold it is Rs 11,400, and Rs 9,440. On other hand in Mumbai, 24k carat gold costs Rs 12,415 per gram, Rs 11,380 per gram for 22k carat gold, and Rs 9,311 per gram for 18k carat gold.

The price of this hedge against inflation instrument in its purest form in Bangalore stood at Rs ₹12,415, for 22k carat gold it is ₹11,380, and for 18k carat gold it is ₹9,311 per gram. In Kolkata, the cost of 24k carat gold stood at Rs 12,415 per gram, Rs 11,380 per gram for 22k carat gold, and Rs 9,311 per gram for 18k carat gold.