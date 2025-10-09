Updated 9 October 2025 at 11:44 IST
Ratan Tata Death Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes That Capture the Wisdom of India’s Iconic Entrepreneur & Philanthropist
On Ratan Tata's death anniversary, we remember the legendary business leader through his most powerful and inspiring quotes. A tribute to his legacy as a visionary entrepreneur and selfless philanthropist.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Ratan Tata Death Anniversary: The legacy of Ratan Tata, king of India Inc, is etched forever in hearts of every Indian touched by either his ethos of service over self or his entrepreneurial drive that made Tata Sons' one of the most-revered an biggest Indian conglomerates.
The former Chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Naval Tata, who passed away on October 9, 2025, keeps inspiring youngsters globally via his words of wisdom that reflected the visionary leader's mindset.
Popular Ratan Tata Quotes
“I do not know what the future holds, but I do know that I’m going to be positively surprised."
“Power and wealth are not two of my main stakes."
“The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that is changing quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks."
“I admire people who are very successful. But if that success has been achieved through too much ruthlessness, I may admire them, but I don’t respect them."
“Take the stones people throw at you and use them to build a monument."
Inspiring Ratan Tata Quotes For Entrepreneurs
“The value of an idea lies in the using of it.”
“The only way to win is to not be afraid of losing.”
“I don't believe in leaving things to luck. I believe in hard work and preparation.”
“Never forget your roots, and always be proud of where you come from.”
“Never forget that you are a child of God and you have a right to be here.”
“Your competition is not other people but the time you kill, the ill will you create, the knowledge you neglect to learn, the connections you fail to build, the health you sacrifice along the path, your inability to generate ideas, the people around you who don't support and love your efforts, and whatever god you curse for your bad luck.”
Published By : Nitin Waghela
Published On: 9 October 2025 at 11:44 IST