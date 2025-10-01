Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal Cost In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, And Key Cities

The prices of the safe-haven asset gold rose by Rs 10 to hit Rs ₹1,17,450 per ten grams of 24-karat gold from ₹1,17,440, amid volatile market conditions.

The yellow metal considered the perfect hedge against inflation, especially during a period marked with rising geopolitical issues in the middle east, India's apex bank rate expectations, and tariff-induced pressures on export-heavy industries.

During a period of 20 years, gold prices have risen by an impressive 1,200 per cent from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June) and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, with consistent record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

The MCX gold index was at ₹1,16,410/10 gm at 7.20 am on October 1, as per the Indian Bullion Association around 7:20 am today.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,17,350/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7.20 am on October 1. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,07,571/10 gms.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — October 1

• Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,15,380/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,14,555/10 gm.

Gold Prices in Kolkata — October 1

• Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,15,140/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,14,555/10 gm.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — October 1

• Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,15,330/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,14,555/10 gm.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — October 1

• Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,15,480/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,14,555/10 gm.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — October 1