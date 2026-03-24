Gold Rate Today: Check Gold Prices In Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad & Other Cities

Amid de-escalation in the Middle East crisis, the MCX gold rate opened at Rs 1,38,411 per 10 grams, while touching a low of Rs 1,36,762, signalling a 2% intraday loss on Tuesday.

The COMEX gold price also opened lower in Asian trading. COMEX gold rate was hovering around $4,375/oz, around 1.5% below the previous closing price.

In India, the prices of 24 karat gold per gram stood at Rs 14,035 per gram, signalling a decline of Rs 294. Meanwhile, the cost of 22k gold stood a Rs 12,865 per gram, lower by Rs 270, and 18 karat gold was priced at Rs 10,526 per gram, indicating a cut of Rs 221.

Gold prices remain under pressure today as the market expects the US Fed to unaltered interest rates, fuelling, rising inflation linked fears due to strikes on energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Simultaneously, the market is expecting central banks to offload their gold reserves to handle inflation.

Advertisement

Why Is The Gold Rate Falling Today?

The decline in gold prices is driven majorly by. inflation risks, market factoring in a higher-interest-rate environment, and the geo-political risks linked to the US-Israel war with Iran, which have created volatility in crude oil prices.

Gold Rate Across Key Cities In India Today

On Tuesday, March 24, the price of 24 karat gold in Hyderabad stood a Rs 14,035, while for 22K it was Rs 12,865, and for 18K it stood at Rs 10,526.

In Bengaluru, the price of 24 karat gold per gram was Rs 14,035, while for 22K it was Rs 12,865, and for 18K it stood at Rs 10,526.