Gold Rate Today: Check Gold Prices In Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru & Other Cities

While the sentiment towards gold remained cautious fuelled by ever-evolving geopolitical tensions linked the Middle East crisis, the yellow metal prices on March 25 witnessed an upswing as compared to its rates on the previous day.

In March, the prices of precious metals gold and silver. have fallen by 12% to 17%. The gold rates are factoring in key factors such as energy prices, interest rate predictions, and currency pressure.

Amid international bullion markets experienced substantial upside, a reversal from downtrend noticed earlier, gold rates opened on a strong note in India today. The price of 24K gold on March 25, 2026 stood at Rs 14,667 per gram, signalling an increase of Rs 376.

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Similarly, 22K gold rose by Rs 345 to hit Rs 13,445 per gram, meanwhile 18K gold is available at Rs 11,001 per gram after an increase of Rs 282.

The 24-karat gold, recognised for its purity and greater value, is bought for investment purposes, whereas 22-karat and 18-karat gold are chiefly utilised in the creation of jewellery.

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From Bangalore To Mumbai: Check Gold Prices Across Key Indian Cities

In Mumbai, the gold prices for 24K per gram stood at Rs 14,837, while the price for per gram of 22K gold is Rs 13,600. The rate of 18K gold per gram stood at Rs 11,350.

In Delhi, the gold prices for 24K per gram stood at Rs 14,682, while the price for per gram of 22K gold is Rs 13,460. The rate of 18K gold per gram stood at Rs 11,016.

The gold prices for 24K per gram in Bangalore stood at Rs 14,667, while the price for per gram of 22K gold is Rs 13,445. The rate of 18K gold per gram stood at Rs 11,001.

In Hyderabad, the gold prices for 24K per gram stood at Rs 14,667, while the price for per gram of 22K gold is Rs 13,445. The rate of 18K gold per gram stood at Rs 11,001.