Gold Rates Today: Check Gold Prices In Hyderabad, Bengaluru & Other Key Cities

The safe-haven asset gold has been subjected to a volatile cycle of highs and lows in recent times. While it declined on Monday, the yellow metal prices have rallied on Tuesday, March 31.

In India, the gold prices for 24 karat gold per gram rose by Rs 103 to Rs 14,929, Rs 13,685 per gram for 22 karat gold, signalling a surge by Rs 95. Meanwhile, the prices for 18 karat gold surged by Rs 78 to Rs 11,197.

The MCX remained closed for the morning session on Tuesday on account of ‘Mahavir Jayanti', however, it will resume trading in the evening session.

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In January, gold touched its all-time high of over Rs 1,80,000, but this precious metal considered the perfect hedge against inflation has witnessed a correction amid the West Asia conflict, nosediving to $4,100–$4,300 range by March

While inflation usually boosts gold’s valuation, elevated interest rates impact the non-yielding metal’s demand.

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In March, gold has declined 14% so far this month, marking its steepest monthly decline since October 2008, pressured by the USD.

On the other hand, experts do not project a US rate cut this year, as higher energy prices threaten to feed into broader inflation and limit scope for monetary easing.

Gold Prices Today

In Hyderabad, the gold price for 24 karat per gram stood at Rs 14,929, while the cost of 22 karat gold per gram is Rs 13,685, and Rs 11,197 for 18 karat gold per gram. The price of 24 karat gold per gram in Mumbai stood at Rs 14,929, the price of 22 karat gold per gram is Rs 13,685, and for 18 karat gold per gram it is Rs 11,197. Check key rates across other cities in India -