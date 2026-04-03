Gold Rates Today: Did Gold Prices Plummet? - Check Yellow Metal Rates In Hyderabad, & Other Key Cities

Gold Rates Today: The gold prices are still being triggered majorly by global headlines linked to the US-Israel conflict with Iran, leading to a sharp correction after recording multi-day rally, as profit booking weighed on the precious metal in early trade.

The yellow metal had surged significantly in recent sessions, with 24K gold rising by nearly Rs 33,900 per 100 grams in just three days this week. However, the trend reversed in the latest trading session, with gold prices declining across purity levels.

The international spot gold declined to nearly $4,650 per ounce, down approximately 2.8%, as easing geopolitical tensions and expectations around US interest rate cuts impacted investor demand.

The crash in gold prices coincides with a sharp rebound in the Indian rupee, after RBI directed banks to cap their net foreign currency exposure at $100 million per day.

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In India, the gold rate for 24 karat gold price per gram on April 3 stood at ₹15,093, ₹13,835 per gram for 22 karat gold, and ₹11,320 per gram for 18 karat gold.

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From Bengaluru To Mumbai: Check Gold Rates Today Across Key Indian Cities

In Bengaluru, the gold rate for 24 karat gold price per gram on April 3 stood at ₹15,093, ₹13,835 per gram for 22 karat gold, and ₹11,320 per gram for 18 karat gold.