Govt Suspends 60% 'Free Of Charge' Seat Selection Rule In Airplanes

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has suspended the rule to allow 60% of seat selection free of charge in every flight.

This comes after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 18 directed the airlines to offer at least 60% of seats for selection on every flight without any additional charge from April 20 to ensure fair access to passengers. This direction will now remain suspended until further notice.

The suspension reportedly comes after some airlines objected to the DGCA's direction, citing impact on airfare structure.

Presently, air passengers are almost every time charged extra if they want to select a seat of their choice.

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The DGCA's March 18 order had also mandated passengers travelling on the same PNR to be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats. The aviation watchdog had also asked airlines to bring transparent policies for carriage of pets.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu had said, “Under the transformational leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India has established itself as the world's third-largest domestic aviation market. Supported by the UDAN scheme, air travel in India has evolved from being an elite privilege to an inclusive travel. Indian airports are now handling more than 5 lakh passengers every day. It has been my constant endeavor to further enhance the ease of flying in the country through passenger-centric initiatives at airports like the UDAN Yatri Cafe offering affordable food, Flybrary providing free access to books and free Wi-Fi at the terminals.”

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