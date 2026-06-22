Gold Rebounds From One-Week Low As Progress In U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Softens Oil Prices Amid Fed Rate Hike Bets

Gold rebounded from a more than ‌one-week low on Monday, as oil prices fell after Iran cited progress in U.S.-Iran peace talks, though bets of higher interest rates after hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve signals limited the metal's gains.

Spot gold was up 0.4% ​at $4,176.34 per ounce, as of 0424 GMT, after falling to its lowest level ​since June 11 on Friday. U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell ⁠1.2% to $4,194.40.

The first round of talks between high-ranking U.S. and Iranian officials in Switzerland ended ​Monday, with an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson saying good progress has been made, according to Iran's ​Press TV.

A joint statement from mediating nations Qatar and Pakistan said the U.S. and Iran agreed to a roadmap toward a final deal within 60 days.

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"The current situation in Switzerland is quite different ​from a few hours ago when the two sides were squabbling, but now it ​seems they're making some progress," said Edward Meir, an analyst at Marex.

"We're going to be trading on ‌geopolitical ⁠guidelines for a little while longer, but the situation is fluid so perhaps best to watch the action from the sidelines for now."

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Brent crude futures fell over 1% after the announcement. Elevated oil prices stoke inflation concerns and raise expectations of higher interest rates. ​Gold tends to lose ​appeal when rates ⁠are high, as it does not yield interest.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's emphasis on inflation in last week's press conference, without any more-nuanced ​commentary about what might clear the bar for a rate hike, ​led investors ⁠to conclude an increase was coming soon.

Nine of the Fed's 19 policymakers believe they will need to raise the policy rate this year.

Traders see an 89% chance of a rate hike ⁠in December, ​from 61% before the Fed's meeting, according to the ​CME FedWatch Tool. FEDWATCH