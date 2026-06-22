Reliance Industries Shares Rally Over 2.4% As Jio IPO Plans And Aggressive Growth Roadmap Ignite Investor Optimism

Reliance Industries opened Monday’s session at ₹1,316.70, showing immediate strength against its previous close of ₹1,309.50. By mid-morning, the stock’s momentum pushed it to an intra-day high of ₹1,344.90, comfortably outperforming the broader Nifty 50 benchmark. The surge reflects high investor confidence following confirmation that Jio Platforms is moving closer to an independent IPO, which is expected to unlock substantial shareholder value. The stock is currently holding steady at ₹1,340.10, buoyed by heavy buying interest.

Jio IPO and AI

The primary driver for this surge is the formal update on the Jio Platforms IPO. With the company moving toward filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the market is pricing in the potential for Jio to operate as a distinct, high-growth entity. Beyond telecom, Reliance is positioning itself as an AI powerhouse. The company announced plans to commission its first AI compute capacity by the end of 2026, alongside the debut of the JioStar GenAI Media Studio, an AI-native platform for content creation.

Reliance’s "Big Energy Vision," led by Anant Ambani, continues to be a cornerstone of the company’s long-term strategy. The conglomerate is aggressively pivoting toward green hydrogen, solar manufacturing, and battery gigafactories. By upgrading its Oil-to-Chemicals business to focus on specialty materials and carbon fiber, Reliance is diversifying away from traditional energy cycles. Analysts remain highly bullish, with global brokerages such as CLSA maintaining an outperform rating and a target price of ₹1,800, while domestic brokerages like Motilal Oswal and Nomura have reiterated "Buy" ratings with a target price of ₹1,655, citing Jio as the primary driver to double the conglomerate's EBITDA.