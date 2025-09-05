Big Boost To Make In India! Rafale Maker Dassault Aviation Takes Control Of Anil Ambani JV, Sets 2028 Falcon Jet Flight Target

Dassault Aviation to Take Majority Stake in Joint Venture with Reliance Infra. | Image: Dassault Aviation

French aerospace major Dassault Aviation will increase its stake in Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL) to 51 per cent, making it the majority shareholder in the joint venture with Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.

The move, announced in a stock exchange filing by Reliance Infra, marks a significant shift in ownership and responsibility for the venture.

Reliance Infra To Transfer 2% Of Its Holding

According to the filing, Reliance Aerostructure Ltd, a wholly owned unit of Reliance Infra, will transfer 2 per cent of its holding in DRAL to Dassault Aviation.

At present, Reliance Aerostructure holds 51 per cent in DRAL, while Dassault Aviation owns 49 per cent. After the transaction, Dassault will become the majority shareholder with 51 per cent, and DRAL will turn into a subsidiary of the French firm.

Reliance Infra said it would receive a consideration of Rs 175.96 crore for the transfer, based on an independent valuation.

“Upon completion of the transaction, DRAL will cease to be a 51 per cent subsidiary and become the company’s associate company with 49 per cent shareholding,” Reliance Infra noted.

The deal is expected to be completed by November 1, 2025.

With majority control, Dassault Aviation will now take direct responsibility for guarantees, warranties, and service commitments for customers in India and across global markets.

Dassault Aviation JV With Reliance Infra

Dassault, which manufactures Rafale fighter jets and Falcon business aircraft, has a market capitalisation of over Rs 2 lakh crore and cash reserves exceeding Rs 80,000 crore.

The French company has already designated DRAL as its Centre of Excellence for Falcon aircraft. Earlier this year, Dassault and Reliance Aerostructure agreed to manufacture Falcon 2000 business jets in India, with a final assembly line being set up in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

This facility will be the first final assembly line for Falcon business jets outside France. The maiden flight of a Falcon 2000 “Made in India” aircraft is targeted for 2028.