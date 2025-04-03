Good News For PPF Account Holders; FM Nirmala Sitharaman Shares Important Update

In a step towards making it more convenient for customers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that banks will not be charging fees for the update or alteration of nominee details in Public Provident Fund (PPF) accounts. This comes after the Government Savings Promotion General Rules, 2018 were amended as specified in Gazette Notification 02/4/25.

The finance minister said on social media platform X, by making essential amendments to dispense with such charges and simplify the process for account holders.

Update Charges in PPF Accounts

Earlier, account holders were charged a fee for modifying nominee details in their PPF accounts which has taken a modified route by eliminating the charge. Apart from the modifications in PPF account nominee revisions, the newly enacted Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, provides for the facility of bank account holders to nominating up to four persons for their accounts, fixed deposits, and recurring deposits.

This amendment is meant to offer enhanced flexibility and protection to depositors with a simplified transfer of assets. Finance Minister Sitharaman emphasized that account holders can opt between 'successive' and 'simultaneous' nominations. 'Successive' nomination permits sequential transfer of the assets, while 'simultaneous' nomination allows distribution of the assets between multiple nominees according to the designation by the account holder.

In the case of bank lockers, only successive nominations are allowed to establish a clear line of succession and avoid possible disputes.

Implications for Account Holders

These initiatives are a reflection of the government's efforts towards improving customer convenience and protecting depositor interests. Through the abolition of fees on nominee updates in PPF accounts and the facilitation of multiple nominations in bank accounts, the amendments seek to make financial management easier for account holders and smooth out the process of succession.