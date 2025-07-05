Good News For UPS Subscribers! Tax Perks Now Aligned With NPS—Find Out Your New Benefits

In a bid to boost digital adoption and streamline tax incentives, the government has announced that all tax benefits under the National Payment Scheme (NPS) will now apply to the Unified Payment Scheme (UPS). This move is expected to drive wider use of the UPS platform and bring greater clarity for businesses and users.

What is NPS?

The National Payment Scheme (NPS) was introduced to encourage digital transactions by offering tax benefits to individuals and small businesses. Participants could claim deductions or exemptions for using approved digital payment systems, helping move away from cash-based payments.

What is UPS?

The Unified Payment Scheme (UPS) is a broader, upgraded system that brings together various digital platforms like UPI, Aadhaar-enabled payments, QR code solutions, and mobile wallets. It enables smooth transactions across banks, wallets, and services, making it a more inclusive and efficient system for both rural and urban India.

What are the key benefits extended?

With this change, all tax incentives from NPS will now apply to UPS. Small traders accepting digital payments via UPS can continue to get relief from Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges. Businesses earning 95% or more through digital payments can claim higher deductions under presumptive tax rules (Section 44AD).

Furthermore, GST-registered businesses may also find compliance easier as digital records support better input tax credit claims and returns. Individuals may continue to benefit from previous NPS-linked incentives like cashback on fuel or toll payments.

What is the objective?

This policy aims to unify digital payment incentives under a single system. It supports the government’s push toward a cashless economy and ensures consistent tax benefits across platforms, particularly benefiting users in smaller towns and rural areas.

Why this matters?

With growing adoption of UPS by Kirana stores, micro-businesses, and self-employed workers, the extended tax benefits give more people and businesses a strong reason to switch to digital transactions.

Who benefits the most?

Anyone using UPS—from street vendors to salaried individuals—can benefit. To make the most of these incentives, businesses should use recognised UPS platforms and maintain proper transaction records. Taking tax advice may also help them understand how to apply these benefits effectively.