Good News On Jobs! India's Unemployment Rate Slips To 5.2% In July As Rural Hiring Leads Charge

India’s unemployment rate fell to 5.2% in July 2025, down from 5.6% in June, according to the Ministry of Statistics. The improvement was driven by increased rural hiring ahead of the festival season and strong activity in the agricultural sector.

In rural areas, the jobless rate among people aged 15 years and above declined to 4.4% in July from 4.9% a month earlier. However, in urban areas, unemployment inched up slightly to 7.2% from 7.1%.

The situation was mixed among the youth. Unemployment among urban youth (15–29 years) rose to 19% in July from 18.8% in June, while in rural areas it fell to 13% from 13.8%.

Job Data: April–June 2025 Quarter

For the April–June 2025 quarter, the unemployment rate stood at 5.4%, with rural areas showing a lower rate of 4.8% compared to 6.8% in urban areas.

The data also highlighted the differences in employment patterns: self-employment dominated in rural India, while wage and salaried jobs were more common in urban centres.

The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR)—the proportion of people working, seeking work or available for work—was 54.9% in July, up from 54.2% in June.

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR), which measures the share of employed people in the total population, also improved marginally in both rural and urban areas.

Women’s Participation In Workforce

Women’s participation in the workforce continues to show significant gaps. In July, the female WPR was 31.6% at the national level, with 35.5% in rural areas but just 23.5% in urban regions.

The quarterly bulletin further revealed that during April–June 2025, about 56.4 crore Indians aged 15 and above were employed, 39.7 crore men and 16.7 crore women.

Agriculture remained the largest employer in rural India, while the services sector dominated urban employment.

S&P Global Upgraded India's Rating

Meanwhile, India’s economic backdrop has been supported by positive global sentiment. The federal government announced plans to cut Goods and Services Tax (GST) by October to boost domestic manufacturing and jobs.

Adding to the optimism, S&P Global Ratings recently upgraded India’s sovereign rating to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-’—its first upgrade in 18 years—citing robust growth, stronger policy credibility, and fiscal discipline.