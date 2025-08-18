Govt To Undertake 100-Days Agenda To Fast-Track India's Path Towards Developed Nation: Piyush Goyal

The government is embarking on the next 100 Days Agenda of Transformation to take India on a fast track to a developed nation, stated Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal at an economic summit held on Monday, August 18, 2025.

Addressing the gathering virtually, the Union Minister said that in the next 100 days, the centre will follow the clarion call given by PM Narendra Modi on August 15th to take India forward on a fast-tracked pathway, implement the vision of a developed nation by 2047, follow the 'Panch Prans' (Five Pledges) which have been articulated, and ensure that every citizen takes it upon themselves, as a sense of duty, to make India a prosperous and developed nation by 2047.

He said that this effort will see the work of 140 crore Indians come together as one team, one family, erasing the colonial mindset, respecting India's rich history, culture and tradition, and focusing on the unity and integrity of the nation.

Further, he said that no power on earth can stop India from becoming a developed nation.

Minister Goyal also referred to the global confidence in India's economic growth, noting experts' assessment that India is on course to emerge as the world's most sought-after consumer market and a top investment destination.

He said this progress is the result of the contribution of 140 crore Indians through programmes such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, which are strengthening supply chains and building resilience.

He added that India has arrived on the global stage and that, as Prime Minister Modi has said, “this is our time, the right time.”

Goyal highlighted that Maharashtra is the largest economy in the country and contributes the most to India's growth story. He said that in this era of transformation, the government is reforming processes to improve ease of living and ease of doing business by removing regulatory burdens, reducing compliance and supporting industry to invest fearlessly.

The Union Minister said that India has concluded balanced, fair and equitable free trade agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Mauritius, the four nations of the EFTA group (Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland) and the United Kingdom, and is making rapid progress with other engagements.

He said these efforts are collectively ensuring success for MSMEs, farmers and the animal husbandry sector, while protecting the interests of India's dairy industry and expanding access for Indian goods and services across global markets.